CARA Pushes for Robust Counselling in Adoption Process

The Central Adoption Resource Authority has directed states to enhance psychosocial support for adoption stakeholders. Emphasizing structured counselling during various adoption stages, the body mandates professional support for adoptive and biological parents, ensuring emotional readiness and long-term adjustment. Counselling will also address potential disruptions or dissolution scenarios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has emphasized the importance of a well-structured counselling framework for adoption processes across the nation. Their latest directive insists on bolstering psychosocial support for adoptive parents, adopted children, and biological parents surrendering children.

The directives, outlined in the Adoption Regulations, 2022, require state agencies to implement rigorous counselling services at all adoption stages. CARA's memo dated July 7 highlighted the need for professional counselling to prepare all parties emotionally and facilitate long-term adjustment.

CARA mandates pre-adoption counselling during home study reports and post-adoption support in cases like root searches or family non-adjustments. Biological parents must be informed about the irrevocable nature of their decision post-60 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

