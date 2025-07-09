CARA Pushes for Robust Counselling in Adoption Process

The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has emphasized the importance of a well-structured counselling framework for adoption processes across the nation. Their latest directive insists on bolstering psychosocial support for adoptive parents, adopted children, and biological parents surrendering children.

The directives, outlined in the Adoption Regulations, 2022, require state agencies to implement rigorous counselling services at all adoption stages. CARA's memo dated July 7 highlighted the need for professional counselling to prepare all parties emotionally and facilitate long-term adjustment.

CARA mandates pre-adoption counselling during home study reports and post-adoption support in cases like root searches or family non-adjustments. Biological parents must be informed about the irrevocable nature of their decision post-60 days.

