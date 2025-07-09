Left Menu

Espionage Suspects: Chinese Nationals Arrested in Ukraine

Ukraine's domestic security service detained two Chinese nationals for allegedly gathering information on Ukrainian Neptune missile production. A 24-year-old ex-student in Kyiv was arrested, followed by the detention of his father, who reportedly planned to deliver the documents to Chinese special services.

Updated: 09-07-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:25 IST
Ukraine's domestic security service announced the arrest of two Chinese nationals suspected of espionage activities related to Ukraine's Neptune missile production.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated a 24-year-old former student was detained in Kyiv after documents had been passed to him.

His father was later arrested, with the SBU alleging he intended to convey the sensitive information to Chinese special services.

