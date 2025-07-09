Fake Cop Busted at IGI Airport Attempting to Fool Women with Forged Identity

Authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested a 23-year-old man impersonating a Delhi Police sub-inspector using a forged identity card and fake documents, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Identified as Sahil Kumar, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, the suspect allegedly targeted women, including Delhi Police personnel, using the fake ID to establish connections and fool victims.

Upon being questioned by CISF personnel, Kumar provided unclear explanations and displayed evasive behavior, leading to a search that uncovered a suspicious identity card tagged "PSI Delhi Police."