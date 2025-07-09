Fake Cop Busted at IGI Airport Attempting to Fool Women with Forged Identity
A 23-year-old man named Sahil Kumar was arrested at IGI Airport for impersonating a Delhi Police sub-inspector. He used a forged identity card to deceive and befriend women. Investigations revealed he utilized fake appointment documents, Photoshop skills, and procured parts of the police uniform.
Authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested a 23-year-old man impersonating a Delhi Police sub-inspector using a forged identity card and fake documents, sources confirmed on Wednesday.
Identified as Sahil Kumar, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, the suspect allegedly targeted women, including Delhi Police personnel, using the fake ID to establish connections and fool victims.
Upon being questioned by CISF personnel, Kumar provided unclear explanations and displayed evasive behavior, leading to a search that uncovered a suspicious identity card tagged "PSI Delhi Police."
