Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Challenges China's Geopolitical Narrative

In a bold geopolitical statement, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has disputed claims that his state shares a boundary with China. Instead, he asserted that the 1,200 km border is with Tibet.

Addressing the misleading notion during an interview, Khandu pointed out the historical ties of the region to Tibet, referencing the 1914 Shimla Convention. He emphasized that no Indian state directly borders China, as the Chinese occupation of Tibet in the 1950s obscured this fact.

Khandu also commented on China's repeated attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, noting it as a familiar yet futile effort. The issue has been addressed by India's Ministry of External Affairs, reflecting the delicate geopolitical dance between the two nations.