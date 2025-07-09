Left Menu

Royal Order Revelation: Najib's Prison Saga Takes Another Turn

Malaysia's Attorney-General's Chambers has confirmed the existence of a royal order that might allow ex-premier Najib Razak to serve his prison sentence under house arrest. The development comes amid Najib's ongoing judicial review bid relating to his corruption conviction and a 12-year prison sentence.

Najib Razak

The Malaysian Attorney-General's Chambers has, for the first time, acknowledged the presence of a royal order that ex-Premier Najib Razak claims permits him to serve his corruption sentence at home. This comes as Najib, convicted in 2020 of embezzlement linked to 1MDB, seeks a judicial review to enforce this order.

Attorney Shamsul Bolhassan, representing the AGC, did not refute the document's existence but instead contested the procedural method of its introduction as evidence. This was addressed during a judicial hearing concerning the government's appeal over Najib's application to recognize the home detention order.

The 1MDB scandal involved $4.5 billion reportedly embezzled, with over $1 billion allegedly connected to Najib's accounts. This ongoing legal battle underscores the complexity and far-reaching consequences of one of the world's largest financial scandals.

