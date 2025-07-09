Left Menu

Deadly Attack on Bulk Carrier Eternity C in the Red Sea

The European Union naval mission reported the recovery of six crew members from the sea after a drone and speedboat attack on the Greek-operated bulk carrier Eternity C off Yemen's coast. The attack resulted in the death of four seafarers.

09-07-2025
The European Union naval mission in the Red Sea has confirmed the recovery of six crew members from the Greek-operated bulk carrier Eternity C, which is registered under Liberia's flag. The incident unfolded following a deadly attack involving a drone and a speedboat off the coast of Yemen.

An official with direct knowledge of the situation stated that the assault led to the tragic deaths of four seafarers aboard the vessel. The attack marks a significant uptick in maritime security threats in the region, raising concerns over safe passage through these critical shipping lanes.

Investigations into the attack are ongoing, with authorities working to bolster protective measures for international maritime operations in the high-risk waters of the Red Sea. The incident underscores the growing challenges for the shipping industry amidst geopolitical tensions.

