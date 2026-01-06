Yemen's Path to Peace: STC Talks with Saudi Arabia

A delegation led by Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen's main separatist group, STC, is poised to visit Saudi Arabia. This development suggests a potential breakthrough in resolving the conflict with Yemen's internationally recognized government, as reported by sources to Reuters on Monday.

The conflict, originating last month, has strained relations between Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and the UAE, further complicating the coalition's fight against the Houthi forces. The Iran-backed Houthis took control of Sanaa in 2014, leading to a Gulf intervention in 2015 that divided Yemen into opposing territories.

The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, long a government ally controlling Yemen's south and east, recently captured significant territories. Al-Zubaidi's upcoming visit aligns with a Saudi-hosted forum aimed at southern reconciliation. With Saudi-backed forces regaining key provinces, this could mark a turning point in resolving regional tensions.