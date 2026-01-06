Yemeni Separatist Leaders Head to Saudi Arabia for Crucial Talks

A delegation from Yemen's main separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), is preparing to visit Saudi Arabia under the leadership of Aidarous al-Zubaidi. This development comes as a result of Saudi Arabia's invitation to discuss recent military tensions with the United Arab Emirates, sources informed Reuters.

The upcoming talks underscore the growing unrest within the Arabian Peninsula, where Saudi Arabia and the UAE, once steadfast allies, find themselves at odds. The STC's willingness to engage in dialogue reflects a crucial step towards easing the military escalation that has threatened regional stability.

As the Middle East grapples with these diplomatic tensions, all eyes are on the discussions in Saudi Arabia, which could play a pivotal role in shaping the future of alliances and power dynamics in the region. This dialogue is part of a broader effort to resolve disputes and restore calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)