Daring Rescues Amidst Red Sea Tensions: Crew Saved After Houthi Attack

On Wednesday, rescuers successfully pulled seven crew members from the waters of the Red Sea, following a devastating attack by suspected Houthi forces on two freighters. The Eternity C and Magic Seas were targeted in separate incidents, leading to grave concerns for 14 missing crew members.

The Eternity C, which was under attack since Monday, succumbed and sank by Wednesday morning. Despite the rescue of some crew members, four were confirmed dead before evacuating. The Houthi group has claimed responsibility for this and other recent attacks, aligning them as solidarity efforts with Palestine.

Rescue operations persist amid fears that some crew might have been taken by the Houthis. The attacks rekindle tensions on this crucial maritime route, impacting its vital role in global oil and commodities traffic.