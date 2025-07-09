Italy's €300 Million Boost for Ukraine's Reconstruction

Italy is preparing to launch a €300 million support scheme aimed at assisting small and medium enterprises in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts. The announcement was made by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday, ahead of a recovery conference in Rome.

This financial measure represents a tangible commitment from Italy to support the rebuilding of Ukraine, following the country's invasion by Russia in 2022. The upcoming conference in Rome marks the fourth such international gathering, with a primary goal of securing global aid for Ukraine.

The event will host 4,000 delegates from over 90 countries, including 50 high-level government officials and 30 international organization leaders. Notably, 2,000 companies will participate, with a significant representation of 500 Italian firms.

