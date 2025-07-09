Italy's €300 Million Boost for Ukraine's Reconstruction
Italy plans to introduce a €300 million support scheme to assist small and medium enterprises participating in Ukraine's reconstruction. This initiative will be presented at an international conference in Rome, focusing on gathering global support for Ukraine post-invasion.
Italy is preparing to launch a €300 million support scheme aimed at assisting small and medium enterprises in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts. The announcement was made by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday, ahead of a recovery conference in Rome.
This financial measure represents a tangible commitment from Italy to support the rebuilding of Ukraine, following the country's invasion by Russia in 2022. The upcoming conference in Rome marks the fourth such international gathering, with a primary goal of securing global aid for Ukraine.
The event will host 4,000 delegates from over 90 countries, including 50 high-level government officials and 30 international organization leaders. Notably, 2,000 companies will participate, with a significant representation of 500 Italian firms.
