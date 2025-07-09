Red Sea Rescue: Shipping Under Siege by Houthi Attacks

In a harrowing rescue operation, six crew members were pulled alive from the Red Sea after suspected Houthi attacks sank two freighters, leaving 15 people unaccounted for and four dead. The attacks, on the Eternity C cargo ship, mark a resurgence in assaults attributed to the Iran-aligned Houthis.

The EU's Aspides naval mission confirmed the rescue of six seafarers who had been in the water for over 24 hours. The incidents reflect renewed violence by Houthis against shipping routes, which they justify as showing solidarity with the Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict.

These events have reignited fears of instability in the Red Sea, a vital artery for global oil and commodity shipping. Amid rising oil prices, Greece and Saudi Arabia are in discussions, highlighting the broader geopolitical stakes surrounding these maritime threats.