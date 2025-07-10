Drone Attack Sparks Chaos in Kyiv
Kyiv's air defence units took action against a Russian drone strike early Thursday. A drone hit an apartment building's roof, with debris scattered across the city. No confirmed casualties yet, as loud explosions echoed in the capital, according to witnesses.
Tymur Tkachenko, communicating on the Telegram app, noted that drone fragments had dispersed across various city districts. Witnesses on the ground reported several loud explosions echoing through the capital.
Authorities are currently collecting data on potential casualties, with information still being gathered and verified.
