Drone Attack Sparks Chaos in Kyiv

Kyiv's air defence units took action against a Russian drone strike early Thursday. A drone hit an apartment building's roof, with debris scattered across the city. No confirmed casualties yet, as loud explosions echoed in the capital, according to witnesses.

Kyiv's air defence units were actively defending the city from a Russian drone attack early Thursday morning. The city's military administration chief reported a drone hitting the roof of a central apartment building.

Tymur Tkachenko, communicating on the Telegram app, noted that drone fragments had dispersed across various city districts. Witnesses on the ground reported several loud explosions echoing through the capital.

Authorities are currently collecting data on potential casualties, with information still being gathered and verified.

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

