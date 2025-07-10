Drone Attack Sparks Chaos in Kyiv

Kyiv's air defence units were actively defending the city from a Russian drone attack early Thursday morning. The city's military administration chief reported a drone hitting the roof of a central apartment building.

Tymur Tkachenko, communicating on the Telegram app, noted that drone fragments had dispersed across various city districts. Witnesses on the ground reported several loud explosions echoing through the capital.

Authorities are currently collecting data on potential casualties, with information still being gathered and verified.

(With inputs from agencies.)