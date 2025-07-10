Kyiv Under Siege: Ukrainian Air Defence Fends Off Nightly Drone Attacks
Kyiv faces nightly drone attacks as Ukrainian air defence units work to protect the city from Russian threats, resulting in fires and debris. There are warnings of potential missile strikes, and emergency services are responding to fires in central districts, with casualty data still being gathered.
For the second consecutive night, Ukrainian air defence units sprang into action early Thursday to defend Kyiv against Russian drone attacks. City officials reported a fire in a residential building downtown and drone debris scattered across various districts.
The military cautioned residents on the Telegram app about possible missile attacks, with Reuters witnesses describing a series of loud explosions echoing across the city.
Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated on Telegram that two homes in the central Shevchenkyvskyi district were ablaze. Emergency teams have been dispatched city-wide, while Tymur Tkachenko, Kyiv's military administration head, confirmed fires on building rooftops and ongoing efforts to assess casualties.
ALSO READ
Devastating Floods Hit Guizhou Province: Mass Evacuations and Emergency Response
Devastating Floods Trigger Highest-Level Emergency Response in Southwest China
Government Unveils 5-Year Roadmap to Boost Emergency Response Capabilities
Devastation in Dnipropetrovsk: Russian Missile Strikes Again
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes in Ukraine's Southeast