Kyiv Under Siege: Ukrainian Air Defence Fends Off Nightly Drone Attacks

Kyiv faces nightly drone attacks as Ukrainian air defence units work to protect the city from Russian threats, resulting in fires and debris. There are warnings of potential missile strikes, and emergency services are responding to fires in central districts, with casualty data still being gathered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 05:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the second consecutive night, Ukrainian air defence units sprang into action early Thursday to defend Kyiv against Russian drone attacks. City officials reported a fire in a residential building downtown and drone debris scattered across various districts.

The military cautioned residents on the Telegram app about possible missile attacks, with Reuters witnesses describing a series of loud explosions echoing across the city.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated on Telegram that two homes in the central Shevchenkyvskyi district were ablaze. Emergency teams have been dispatched city-wide, while Tymur Tkachenko, Kyiv's military administration head, confirmed fires on building rooftops and ongoing efforts to assess casualties.

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

