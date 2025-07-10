Kyiv Under Siege: Ukrainian Air Defence Fends Off Nightly Drone Attacks

For the second consecutive night, Ukrainian air defence units sprang into action early Thursday to defend Kyiv against Russian drone attacks. City officials reported a fire in a residential building downtown and drone debris scattered across various districts.

The military cautioned residents on the Telegram app about possible missile attacks, with Reuters witnesses describing a series of loud explosions echoing across the city.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated on Telegram that two homes in the central Shevchenkyvskyi district were ablaze. Emergency teams have been dispatched city-wide, while Tymur Tkachenko, Kyiv's military administration head, confirmed fires on building rooftops and ongoing efforts to assess casualties.