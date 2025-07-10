Possible Gaza Ceasefire Nears Amidst Tense Negotiations

Israel and Hamas are on the verge of negotiating a ceasefire in Gaza that could also facilitate a hostage release, according to a senior Israeli official. After discussions during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, an agreement might be reached within one to two weeks, albeit not immediately.

The proposed 60-day ceasefire deal seeks to provide a window for further negotiations aimed at a permanent ceasefire, contingent on the Palestinian militant group Hamas agreeing to disarm. The Israeli government views this as a critical step to ensure long-term peace and stability.

If, however, Hamas resists the proposition to disarm, Israel is prepared to continue its military operations, the anonymous official warned. This strategic stance reflects the delicate balance of power and diplomacy in the volatile region.