Left Menu

Possible Gaza Ceasefire Nears Amidst Tense Negotiations

Israel and Hamas are nearing a potential ceasefire and hostage-release agreement, anticipated to be finalized within a week or two. A proposed 60-day ceasefire could pave the way for a permanent deal requiring Hamas' disarmament, though military action remains an option if talks fail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 08:25 IST
Possible Gaza Ceasefire Nears Amidst Tense Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Israel and Hamas are on the verge of negotiating a ceasefire in Gaza that could also facilitate a hostage release, according to a senior Israeli official. After discussions during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, an agreement might be reached within one to two weeks, albeit not immediately.

The proposed 60-day ceasefire deal seeks to provide a window for further negotiations aimed at a permanent ceasefire, contingent on the Palestinian militant group Hamas agreeing to disarm. The Israeli government views this as a critical step to ensure long-term peace and stability.

If, however, Hamas resists the proposition to disarm, Israel is prepared to continue its military operations, the anonymous official warned. This strategic stance reflects the delicate balance of power and diplomacy in the volatile region.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025