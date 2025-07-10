Taiwan Showcases Abrams Tanks Amid Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's armed forces showcased the formidable firepower of its recently acquired U.S.-manufactured M1A2T Abrams tanks on Thursday, a move underlining the island's preparedness in the face of escalating military threats from China. Analysts, noting lessons from the Ukraine conflict, emphasized the need for robust anti-drone defenses for these advanced tanks.

During Taiwan's annual military exercises, four Abrams tanks maneuvered through Hsinchu county's muddy training grounds, targeting both static and dynamic threats. President Lai Ching-te, overseeing the drills, stated that enhancing military prowess equates to fortified national security.

Amid rising tensions, these drills signal Taiwan's resolve to resist any potential Chinese aggression. Although effective, analysts stress that Taiwan must integrate these tanks with cutting-edge counter-drone technologies to shield them from modern warfare threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)