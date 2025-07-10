Celebrity Scandal: ED Probes Online Betting Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a significant investigation into a money laundering case involving over two dozen celebrities, including notable actors such as Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati. The probe centers around alleged illicit fund generation by online betting platforms in Telangana, according to official sources.

It is claimed that these platforms have generated illegal funds amounting to crores of rupees through gambling activities, leading the federal agency to act based on five state police FIRs. The ED has named 29 celebrities, including social media influencers and YouTubers, in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Suspicions point towards these high-profile individuals endorsing betting apps for a fee, unaware of their unlawful operations. The ED plans to record the statements of the accused soon, collecting more FIRs and seeking out complainants allegedly cheated by these platforms to estimate the proceeds of crime and understand the celebrities' role in the scandal.

