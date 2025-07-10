Supreme Court to Intervene in Saving Indian Nurse's Life in Yemen
The Supreme Court will hear a plea to urge the Indian Government to use diplomatic means to save Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen. The plea suggests exploring options under Sharia law, including payment of blood money, and requests assistance from the Attorney General.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for July 14 to deliberate on a plea that demands diplomatic intervention from the Indian Government to protect Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to execution in Yemen. This follows concerns raised by advocate Subhash Chandran KR.
Chandran proposed that the Indian government might employ diplomatic channels, possibly involving payment of blood money, a provision under Sharia law, which could lead to a pardon for Priya by the victim's family. The plea highlights the need for urgent action as laid out by the Save Nimisha Priya – International Action Council.
The court has instructed counsel to forward the relevant petition to the Attorney General, seeking his expertise in the case. Nimisha Priya, who was convicted of murder in 2017, currently remains imprisoned in Sana'a, Yemen, with her execution date provisionally set for July 16.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Military Intercepts Drone from Yemen
Tensions Escalate: Israel Intercepts Yemen Missile Amid Ongoing Conflict
Missile Launch Crisis: Yemen's Threat to Israel
Missile Launch from Yemen Triggers Israeli Defense Systems
"Will also strike tail of snake": Israel's Defence Minister threatens Yemen with Tehran-style strikes