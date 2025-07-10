Supreme Court to Intervene in Saving Indian Nurse's Life in Yemen

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for July 14 to deliberate on a plea that demands diplomatic intervention from the Indian Government to protect Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to execution in Yemen. This follows concerns raised by advocate Subhash Chandran KR.

Chandran proposed that the Indian government might employ diplomatic channels, possibly involving payment of blood money, a provision under Sharia law, which could lead to a pardon for Priya by the victim's family. The plea highlights the need for urgent action as laid out by the Save Nimisha Priya – International Action Council.

The court has instructed counsel to forward the relevant petition to the Attorney General, seeking his expertise in the case. Nimisha Priya, who was convicted of murder in 2017, currently remains imprisoned in Sana'a, Yemen, with her execution date provisionally set for July 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)