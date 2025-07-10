Stale Food Fury: Shiv Sena MLA's Outburst Sparks Government Action
Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad's physical assault of a canteen staffer for serving stale food led to swift government action. Despite condemnation, Gaikwad claims his actions exposed food quality issues affecting thousands. Criticism arises regarding his methods and ties within political circles influencing potential repercussions.
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's decision to physically assault a hostel canteen staff member over stale food has stirred controversy, though it led to immediate governmental measures to address longstanding food safety concerns. The backlash was swift, with both government officials and the opposition denouncing his actions.
Following the incident, Maharashtra's Food and Drugs Administration suspended the canteen's operating license after uncovering food safety violations. Gaikwad justified his actions as a last resort, claiming previous complaints had fallen on deaf ears, and emphasized the health risks posed to thousands
Gaikwad faced criticism for his methods, with opponents suggesting his political connections might shield him from consequences. Despite this, some within his party argue his frustration stemmed from genuine public health concerns. The incident highlights tensions within the ruling alliance regarding accountability and food safety practices.
