Left Menu

Stale Food Fury: Shiv Sena MLA's Outburst Sparks Government Action

Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad's physical assault of a canteen staffer for serving stale food led to swift government action. Despite condemnation, Gaikwad claims his actions exposed food quality issues affecting thousands. Criticism arises regarding his methods and ties within political circles influencing potential repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:54 IST
Stale Food Fury: Shiv Sena MLA's Outburst Sparks Government Action
Sanjay Gaikwad
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's decision to physically assault a hostel canteen staff member over stale food has stirred controversy, though it led to immediate governmental measures to address longstanding food safety concerns. The backlash was swift, with both government officials and the opposition denouncing his actions.

Following the incident, Maharashtra's Food and Drugs Administration suspended the canteen's operating license after uncovering food safety violations. Gaikwad justified his actions as a last resort, claiming previous complaints had fallen on deaf ears, and emphasized the health risks posed to thousands

Gaikwad faced criticism for his methods, with opponents suggesting his political connections might shield him from consequences. Despite this, some within his party argue his frustration stemmed from genuine public health concerns. The incident highlights tensions within the ruling alliance regarding accountability and food safety practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025