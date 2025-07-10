Left Menu

Supreme Court Debates Overhaul of Bihar's Electoral Rolls

The Supreme Court is deliberating on pleas contesting the Election Commission's special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Senior advocates, including Rakesh Dwivedi and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, present arguments concerning the legality of this revision affecting 7.9 crore voters. Several political leaders have petitioned to quash the EC order.

The Supreme Court commenced hearings on a series of petitions opposing the Election Commission's decision for a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, a state scheduled for upcoming polls.

Sitting bench Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi were addressed by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the poll panel, who raised preliminary objections to the petitions.

Legal representatives, including senior advocates K K Venugopal and Maninder Singh, are standing for the Election Commission. While Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioners, argued the revision is permissible under the Representation of People Act, noting it involves 7.9 crore citizens.

