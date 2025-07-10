Delhi Court Sentences Man for Spreading Hate During 2020 Riots

A Delhi court has imposed a three-year imprisonment on Lokesh Kumar Solanki for exacerbating communal tensions during the February 2020 riots through hate-filled messaging.

Judge Parveen Singh denounced Solanki for disseminating inflammatory messages targeting the Muslim community, asserting that his acts required no leniency due to their serious nature.

The court clarified that Solanki has been incarcerated for over three years; hence, despite his conviction, he is to be released, contingent on the payment of a Rs 25,000 fine per charged offence.

