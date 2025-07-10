Delhi Court Sentences Man for Spreading Hate During 2020 Riots
A Delhi court sentenced Lokesh Kumar Solanki to a three-year jail term for promoting enmity and public mischief during the February 2020 riots. Judge Parveen Singh noted Solanki's actions fueled tensions with hate messages against the Muslim community. Solanki's sentence was offset by time already served.
A Delhi court has imposed a three-year imprisonment on Lokesh Kumar Solanki for exacerbating communal tensions during the February 2020 riots through hate-filled messaging.
Judge Parveen Singh denounced Solanki for disseminating inflammatory messages targeting the Muslim community, asserting that his acts required no leniency due to their serious nature.
The court clarified that Solanki has been incarcerated for over three years; hence, despite his conviction, he is to be released, contingent on the payment of a Rs 25,000 fine per charged offence.
