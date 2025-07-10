Delhi Court Criticizes Police Officer for Delay in Riots' Case

A Delhi court reprimanded a police officer for stalling progress in a 2020 riots case due to the officer's failure to prepare and provide crucial documents for the accused.

Additional sessions judge Parveen Singh highlighted the prosecution's submission of a supplementary chargesheet, FSL report, and pen drive with evidence that the officer failed to distribute.

Taking stern action, Judge Singh instructed the deputy commissioner of police northeast district to address this oversight and ensure documents are delivered by July 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)