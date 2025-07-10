Resilient Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Drone and Missile Assault Intensifies

In a dramatic escalation of aggression, Russian drones and missiles targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early Thursday morning. Ukrainian officials reported two fatalities, with 16 others injured, as residential and non-residential buildings were engulfed in flames. The attack highlighted the urgent need for enhanced Ukrainian air defenses.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, confirmed that Russia had launched 18 missiles and approximately 400 drones, primarily aiming at Kyiv. This aggression follows a recent record number of drone deployments by Russia, described by Ukrainians as acts of terror. Russia's defense ministry claims these attacks aim to diminish Ukrainian military capabilities.

As the violence continues, diplomatic efforts are intensifying. The U.S. resumed shipments of defensive weapons, and a high-level meeting in Rome occurred between Ukrainian officials and Keith Kellogg, Trump's envoy. Discussions involve new U.S. sanctions against Russia, reflecting the international pressure to address the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)