Assam's Stand: Pushing Back Illegal Immigrants

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that eight illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, were pushed back across the border. Emphasizing the protection of Assam's interests, Sarma reiterated his government's commitment to preventing illegal immigrants from staying in the state and threatening its identity.

Assam Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Thursday that eight illegal immigrants, including five Bangladeshis and three Rohingyas, were sent back to Bangladesh after being apprehended near the border.

Highlighting the priority of safeguarding Assam's interests, Sarma emphasized that illegal immigrants will not be permitted to remain in the state and pose a threat to its cultural identity.

According to Sarma's statement on social media platform X, the individuals were pushed back from Cachar and Sribhumi districts, which, along with Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar, compose a 267.5-km stretch bordering Bangladesh.

