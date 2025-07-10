Left Menu

School Scandal Sparks Outrage as Students Subjected to Humiliating Checks

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a school principal and staffer were arrested after female students were allegedly forced to strip to check for menstruation. The incident incited protests from parents, as police probe and seek more arrests. The case was discussed in the Maharashtra assembly, demanding strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Thane district, the principal and a staff member of a private school were arrested for allegedly forcing girl students to strip for menstruation checks after discovering bloodstains in a school toilet.

The arrest follows public outrage from parents, who protested at the school, demanding accountability. Officials have initiated a detailed investigation, which will be led by the Block Education Officer, aiming to bring all involved to justice.

With the case also becoming a topic of discussion in the Maharashtra assembly, calls for immediate action have intensified. The incident underscores pressing issues about privacy and the need for sanitary facilities in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

