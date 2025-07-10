School Scandal Sparks Outrage as Students Subjected to Humiliating Checks

In a shocking incident in Thane district, the principal and a staff member of a private school were arrested for allegedly forcing girl students to strip for menstruation checks after discovering bloodstains in a school toilet.

The arrest follows public outrage from parents, who protested at the school, demanding accountability. Officials have initiated a detailed investigation, which will be led by the Block Education Officer, aiming to bring all involved to justice.

With the case also becoming a topic of discussion in the Maharashtra assembly, calls for immediate action have intensified. The incident underscores pressing issues about privacy and the need for sanitary facilities in educational institutions.

