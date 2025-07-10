Kerala HC Division Bench Upholds Ruling Against Last-Minute KEAM Exam Changes

The Kerala High Court's division bench reinforced a single judge's decision by striking down late alterations to the KEAM 2025 entrance exam prospectus, terming them illegal and unjustified. Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S observed no grounds to contest the single judge's ruling.

This dismissal comes after the state government's appeal against an order, passed on July 9, which originated from a petition by CBSE students. They opposed changes made just an hour before the rank list's publication, which affected the calculation of candidates' final scores.

Critics, including Justice D K Singh, highlighted the suspicious timing of the revisions. Reaffirming the single judge's directive, the division bench demanded that the rank list be reissued using the original formula, as outlined in the February 19 prospectus.

(With inputs from agencies.)