Haryana Commission Challenges Denial of Welfare Claim Due to Clerical Error

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has intervened in the alleged arbitrary rejection of a financial aid claim under the Dayalu scheme due to a clerical error in a death certificate. Despite correcting the discrepancy, authorities failed to reconsider the claim, which the commission views as a human rights violation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:54 IST
The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken notice of a case involving the denial of a welfare claim under the Dayalu scheme, highlighting issues of potential rights violations. The claim was rejected due to a clerical error in a death certificate, which has since been corrected, yet the authorities did not reconsider the claim.

Justice Lalit Batra expressed concern over the procedural issues, noting that the rejection undermines the scheme's purpose of supporting economically weaker sections. He emphasized that denying benefits after compliance with corrections violates the right to life with dignity as enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.

The commission has sought explanations from relevant authorities and directed them to reassess the claim swiftly, ensuring the complainant's involvement. A hearing has been scheduled for August 21, 2025, to further address the matter.

