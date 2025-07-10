Heightened Threats: Iran's Rising Risk on British Soil

The UK's Intelligence and Security Committee on Thursday reported a substantial increase in the threat posed by Iran to people on British soil since 2022. According to the committee, the risk to Iranian dissidents and Jewish and Israeli interests is comparable to that from Russia.

The committee report revealed at least 15 attempts at murder or kidnapping targeting British citizens or residents between January 2022 and August 2023. Kevan Jones, chair of the committee, described Iran's threat as extensive, persistent, and unpredictable.

The Iranian embassy in London rejected these findings, accusing the report of being unfounded and politically motivated. The embassy denied any support for acts of violence, espionage, or cyber aggression, warning that such accusations could exacerbate tensions and disrupt diplomatic relations.

