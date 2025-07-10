Left Menu

Bangladesh Tribunal Indicts Deposed PM Sheikh Hasina

A special tribunal in Bangladesh has indicted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity related to a deadly crackdown on protestors during last year's uprising. The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh has scheduled the trial for August 3. If found guilty, she could face the death penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:27 IST
A Bangladesh special tribunal has charged Sheikh Hasina, the ousted former Prime Minister, with crimes against humanity following a security crackdown on protestors during the July-August uprising of the previous year. The tribunal, known as the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh, has set a trial date for August 3.

The 72-year-old Hasina stands accused alongside two other former officials: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun. Alleged charges include mass killings and torture. If proven guilty, the penalties could be severe, potentially resulting in the death sentence.

The trial marks significant political turmoil, with Hasina's party labeling the tribunal as a 'kangaroo court' under the Yunus regime. The tribunal's decision has been met with criticism from Hasina's Awami League party and has sparked debate over the political independence of judicial proceedings in Bangladesh.

