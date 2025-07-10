Tragic Incident at Delhi Hospital: Protective Gear Under Scrutiny
Delhi Police are investigating the deaths of two labourers at Action Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar. The victims, Birjesh and Vikram, died while working on a carbon filter system. Authorities are assessing whether protective gear was used and if negligence contributed to the incident.
In a tragic event at Action Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar, Delhi, two labourers, identified as Birjesh and Vikram, lost their lives while performing maintenance work.
The Delhi Police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine whether the workers were equipped with necessary protective gear and if any negligence was involved.
Experts from various industries, including medical specialists, have been called in to further understand the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident. Despite attempts to reach the hospital for comment, PTI has received no response.
