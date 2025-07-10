High-Profile Assassination: SBU Colonel Killed in Kyiv
A high-ranking Ukrainian security officer was shot dead in a Kyiv parking lot. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the assailant escaping on foot. The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a murder investigation and is working with police to ascertain the motive and apprehend the killer.
A senior security officer of Ukraine was killed in broad daylight in Kyiv on Thursday, an incident captured by CCTV footage and verified by Reuters. The shooting unfolded in a residential parking lot, with the assailant escaping on foot, prompting a rapid police response to identify and detain the suspect.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a significant domestic spy agency, is investigating the murder of its employee, a colonel in the SBU, in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. The SBU has been pivotal in security and counterintelligence operations since Russia's invasion in 2022.
Authorities remain tight-lipped about the potential motives behind the killing. The video shows the victim being approached and repeatedly shot, with Reuters confirming the location. Ukrainian media reported the victim as Colonel Ivan Voronych and stated that five shots were fired.
