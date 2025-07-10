Left Menu

Judge Halts Enforcement of Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing an order restricting birthright citizenship. This follows a Supreme Court ruling limiting nationwide injunctions. The order's execution risks stripping citizenship from many U.S.-born children, prompting new legal challenges by immigrant rights advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:06 IST
Judge Halts Enforcement of Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has once again barred the enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order limiting birthright citizenship across the United States. This decision comes after the Supreme Court's ruling that restricted judicial ability to implement nationwide injunctions against presidential policies.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante in New Hampshire granted class action status to a lawsuit challenging the policy. The lawsuit aims to protect the citizenship rights of babies potentially affected by Trump's directive.

Laplante emphasized the potential harm if the policy were enacted, stating, "It is the greatest privilege that exists in the world." He has stayed his ruling temporarily to allow for an appeal by the administration, with a written decision expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025