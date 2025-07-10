Judge Halts Enforcement of Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge has once again barred the enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order limiting birthright citizenship across the United States. This decision comes after the Supreme Court's ruling that restricted judicial ability to implement nationwide injunctions against presidential policies.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante in New Hampshire granted class action status to a lawsuit challenging the policy. The lawsuit aims to protect the citizenship rights of babies potentially affected by Trump's directive.

Laplante emphasized the potential harm if the policy were enacted, stating, "It is the greatest privilege that exists in the world." He has stayed his ruling temporarily to allow for an appeal by the administration, with a written decision expected shortly.

