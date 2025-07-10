Tensions Rise as U.S. Ceases Mexican Cattle Imports Over Screwworm Concerns

In a move deemed exaggerated by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the United States has once again halted cattle imports from Mexico due to concerns over the flesh-eating screwworm pest.

This decision follows the advance of the screwworm closer to the U.S.-Mexico border, prompting immediate action from U.S. authorities.

Sheinbaum highlighted that the border closure was sparked by a single newly reported case of the screwworm in Mexico, raising questions about the necessity of such drastic measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)