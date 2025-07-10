Tensions Rise as U.S. Ceases Mexican Cattle Imports Over Screwworm Concerns
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the U.S. decision to stop cattle imports from Mexico, calling it exaggerated. The U.S. action was in response to a single new case of the flesh-eating screwworm advancing closer to the U.S.-Mexico border. Sheinbaum expressed concerns during a press conference.
In a move deemed exaggerated by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the United States has once again halted cattle imports from Mexico due to concerns over the flesh-eating screwworm pest.
This decision follows the advance of the screwworm closer to the U.S.-Mexico border, prompting immediate action from U.S. authorities.
Sheinbaum highlighted that the border closure was sparked by a single newly reported case of the screwworm in Mexico, raising questions about the necessity of such drastic measures.
