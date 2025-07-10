Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Maintains Stance: 'Tainted' Teachers Banned from Future Jobs

The Calcutta High Court upheld its decision to prevent 'tainted' candidates from the 2016 selection process from participating in the 2025 recruitment. This move preserves the integrity of the hiring process amid previous scandals. The decision faced challenges from the West Bengal government and the School Service Commission but was ultimately affirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:26 IST
The division bench of the Calcutta High Court reaffirmed its previous order on Thursday, barring candidates deemed 'tainted' in the 2016 selection process from the upcoming 2025 recruitment round, as notified by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC).

The decision by the division bench came after the SSC and the West Bengal government contested the initial directive by Justice Sougata Bhattacharya. They argued it was unjust to prevent the 'tainted' candidates from future participation.

The Supreme Court originally declared the 2016 panel void due to extensive fraud and corruption, leading to the annulment of countless appointments. The High Court's recent decision echoes this sentiment, refusing appeals that suggest allowances for past wrongdoers in upcoming selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

