Tribunals Turn 'No-Man's Land': Supreme Court Raises Alarms

The Supreme Court has criticized the country's tribunals, labeling them a 'liability' and highlighting issues such as outsourced judgment writing. Tribunals operate without accountability, becoming a 'headache' for the judiciary and government. Calls for urgent reform and vacancy filling were made to prevent national-level mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has sharply criticized the functioning of tribunals in the country, labeling them as a 'liability' and expressing concern over the absence of accountability mechanisms.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, together with justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, pointed out that these government-created bodies have devolved into a 'no-man's land' scenario, operating without any checks or oversight.

The discussion highlighted problems like tribunals outsourcing judgment writing, prompting demands for immediate reforms and an expedited process for filling vacancies to prevent further chaos in the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

