Andhra Pradesh CM Condemns Photojournalist Assault

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued a strong condemnation following the alleged assault of a photojournalist by YSRCP supporters during a visit by YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Bangarupalem mango market yard in Chittoor district.

The visit, aimed at addressing farmer grievances over falling mango prices and crop procurement issues, took a controversial turn when Shivakumar, a photographer from a vernacular newspaper, was reportedly assaulted while covering the event and is now hospitalized.

Chief Minister Naidu assured Shivakumar and his family of full support, promising strict action against the perpetrators, emphasizing the state's commitment to upholding media freedom and protecting journalists' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)