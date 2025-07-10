Andhra Pradesh CM Condemns Photojournalist Assault
The alleged assault on a photojournalist by YSRCP supporters during Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Chittoor has drawn strong condemnation from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The incident, which left the journalist seriously injured, underscores concerns over media safety and press freedom in the state.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued a strong condemnation following the alleged assault of a photojournalist by YSRCP supporters during a visit by YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Bangarupalem mango market yard in Chittoor district.
The visit, aimed at addressing farmer grievances over falling mango prices and crop procurement issues, took a controversial turn when Shivakumar, a photographer from a vernacular newspaper, was reportedly assaulted while covering the event and is now hospitalized.
Chief Minister Naidu assured Shivakumar and his family of full support, promising strict action against the perpetrators, emphasizing the state's commitment to upholding media freedom and protecting journalists' rights.
