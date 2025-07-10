Protest Erupts at JNU as Vice President Visits Campus

Tensions flared at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as students attempted to obstruct Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's motorcade during his campus visit. The administration condemned the incident, instructing security to provide a detailed report on the disturbance.

The vice president's visit was to inaugurate the first annual conference on Indian Knowledge Systems. The event, nonetheless, continued as planned, with discussions on indigenous knowledge across fields.

In parallel, the JNU Students' Union voiced dissatisfaction over several issues, including exam policies and said Vice President Dhankhar previously made "anti-constitutional" remarks. The protest underscored ongoing student grievances while demanding dialogue with administration.

