Protest Erupts at JNU as Vice President Visits Campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University witnessed tensions as students attempted to block Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's cavalcade during a campus visit. The protest coincided with student demands for reinstating the JNU Entrance Examination and other issues. Despite protests, the Indian Knowledge Systems conference proceeded successfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:27 IST
Tensions flared at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as students attempted to obstruct Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's motorcade during his campus visit. The administration condemned the incident, instructing security to provide a detailed report on the disturbance.

The vice president's visit was to inaugurate the first annual conference on Indian Knowledge Systems. The event, nonetheless, continued as planned, with discussions on indigenous knowledge across fields.

In parallel, the JNU Students' Union voiced dissatisfaction over several issues, including exam policies and said Vice President Dhankhar previously made "anti-constitutional" remarks. The protest underscored ongoing student grievances while demanding dialogue with administration.

