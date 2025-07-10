Shocking Murder: Woman's Body Found in Sack

In a disturbing incident, the body of 30-year-old Reshma from Lucknow was discovered inside a sack near Aarti Chowk, police revealed Thursday. The woman was reportedly strangled by her in-laws and a relative, who have now been arrested.

The apprehended suspects are identified as Krishan, her father-in-law, Dulari, her mother-in-law, and Ajay, a relative. Allegations surfaced after locals spotted suspicious activity by Krishan and Ajay, who fled when confronted, leaving the sack and their motorcycle behind.

Inspector Amarjit Singh explained frequent disputes between Reshma and her in-laws over her late returns likely led to the alleged murder. An FIR was filed under Sections 103 and 3(5) at the Division Number 8 police station as authorities pursued the case further.

