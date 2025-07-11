Luxury Burglars Busted in Noida: Inside the High-Stakes Heists
Three individuals from Noida have been arrested for conducting burglaries in posh localities to support a lavish lifestyle. The police recovered various items including cash, jewellery, cars, and illegal weapons from them. The mastermind, known as Sanjeev Kumar Yadav alias Fouji, was apprehended along with his accomplices.
The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have made significant progress in curbing organized crime by apprehending three individuals accused of conducting heists in upscale neighborhoods. The arrests took place in Noida and come as a relief to local residents increasingly troubled by property crimes.
According to law enforcement officials, the suspects strategically targeted locked homes in affluent areas, making off with expensive items. Their gains were used to finance a luxurious lifestyle, complete with high-end vehicles and opulent goods.
Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Yamuna Prasad identified Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, alias fouji, as the ringleader. He, along with Sarpal Singh and Aman Bagga, were caught with stolen items including cash, jewellery, cars, and illegal weapons.
