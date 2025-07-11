Youth Arrested for Alleged Crime Against Minor in Dehradun
A 19-year-old named Anil Kumar Pal was arrested in Dehradun for allegedly luring and raping a minor. Officers charged him under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, following a complaint by the victim's father. Pal was residing in Railway Down Colony at the time.
A youth was taken into custody on Thursday on allegations of luring and raping a minor girl in Dehradun, according to police reports.
The accused, identified as 19-year-old Anil Kumar Pal, faces charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. The complaint originated from the victim's father residing in Patel Nagar.
Authorities acted on a tip-off to arrest Pal, who was staying in the Railway Down Colony and hails from Mirganj area of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
