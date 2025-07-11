T-Mobile's $4.4 Billion Acquisition of UScellular Approved, Marking Shift in Antitrust Approach

In a significant development, U.S. antitrust officials have sanctioned T-Mobile's $4.4 billion acquisition of UScellular, in line with the Trump administration's lenient approach to corporate mergers. The Department of Justice concluded its investigation, opting not to challenge the deal announced in May 2024.

The transaction enables T-Mobile to absorb UScellular's wireless operations, which include its customer base, retail outlets, and a substantial portion of its spectrum assets. While concerns about market consolidation have been raised, antitrust chief Gail Slater stated that customers would benefit from the transition given UScellular's deteriorating competitive edge due to escalating technology investment costs.

This decision underscores the Trump administration's departure from the previous hard-line stance on mergers, demonstrating a willingness to negotiate settlements. Recent clearances of multibillion-dollar deals, such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise's purchase of Juniper Networks, underscore a significant policy shift.