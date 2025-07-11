Trump Ups the Ante: New Tariffs on Canadian Imports

In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States would soon impose a 35% tariff on Canadian imports, up from the current 25% rate. The policy change, set to begin on August 1, aims to address the U.S. trade deficit and issues like Canada-originating fentanyl, which Trump says threaten the U.S. economy and national security.

Trump's letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized the potential for further tariff increases should Canada retaliate. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) remains unaffected, though other trade areas are not secure as discussions continue. Despite Carney's efforts for a harmonious trade agreement, the tariff escalation places strain on U.S.-Canada economic ties.

Amid recent trade disputes, Trump has expanded his tariff strategy to other nations, including allies Japan and South Korea. As Canada holds the position of the second-largest U.S. trading partner, these tariffs could significantly impact both economies. The international community keenly awaits Canada's response, which could redefine North American trade relations.