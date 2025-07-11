Russia-U.S. Talks: A Diplomatic Summer Engagement

In a potential thaw in diplomatic relations, fresh talks between Russia and the United States could be on the horizon, targeting bilateral issues. This development was reported by the RIA news agency, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov's comments made on Friday.

Ryabkov suggested that these talks might occur before the summer ends, contingent on the outcomes of a preceding meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This statement hints at both nations' tentative moves toward resolving ongoing disputes.

The diplomatic circles are closely watching for any official confirmation, anticipating breakthroughs or further developments that could define the geopolitical dynamics between the two countries in coming months.

