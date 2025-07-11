Russia-U.S. Talks: A Diplomatic Summer Engagement
Russia and the U.S. may hold new discussions on bilateral issues before summer's end, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. The suggestion follows a recent meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Details remain contingent on past discussions.
In a potential thaw in diplomatic relations, fresh talks between Russia and the United States could be on the horizon, targeting bilateral issues. This development was reported by the RIA news agency, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov's comments made on Friday.
Ryabkov suggested that these talks might occur before the summer ends, contingent on the outcomes of a preceding meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This statement hints at both nations' tentative moves toward resolving ongoing disputes.
The diplomatic circles are closely watching for any official confirmation, anticipating breakthroughs or further developments that could define the geopolitical dynamics between the two countries in coming months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Engages in Key Bilateral Talks at SCO Meeting in China
Rajnath Singh's Constructive Dialogue with Chinese Counterpart Amid Bilateral Reset
Trump Touts 'Very Big' Trade Deal with India Amid Bilateral Negotiations
India-China Defense Talks Aim to Strengthen Bilateral Relations
INS Teg Docks in Seychelles to Boost Maritime Security and Bilateral Ties