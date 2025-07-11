Tragedy in Balochistan: Bus Passengers Kidnapped and Killed
Nine bus passengers were kidnapped and killed in Balochistan, Pakistan. The victims were taken from multiple buses, and their bodies were discovered in the mountains. While no group has claimed responsibility, Baloch separatist militants have a history of similar attacks targeting people from Punjab province.
Nine bus passengers were brutally murdered after being kidnapped in Pakistan's Balochistan province, according to officials. This heinous act occurred on Thursday evening, and the victims' bodies, showing signs of bullet wounds, were found in nearby mountains.
Despite no group having claimed responsibility for this attack, the region's history of violence by Baloch separatist militants raises suspicions. These militants have previously targeted passengers identified as being from the Punjab province.
Baloch militants, particularly the Baloch Liberation Army, have long been active in the mineral-rich Balochistan region, accusing the Pakistani authorities of exploiting local resources to benefit the Punjab province.
