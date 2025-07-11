Tragedy in Balochistan: Bus Passengers Kidnapped and Killed

Nine bus passengers were brutally murdered after being kidnapped in Pakistan's Balochistan province, according to officials. This heinous act occurred on Thursday evening, and the victims' bodies, showing signs of bullet wounds, were found in nearby mountains.

Despite no group having claimed responsibility for this attack, the region's history of violence by Baloch separatist militants raises suspicions. These militants have previously targeted passengers identified as being from the Punjab province.

Baloch militants, particularly the Baloch Liberation Army, have long been active in the mineral-rich Balochistan region, accusing the Pakistani authorities of exploiting local resources to benefit the Punjab province.

