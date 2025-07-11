Left Menu

Tragedy in Balochistan: Bus Passengers Kidnapped and Killed

Nine bus passengers were kidnapped and killed in Balochistan, Pakistan. The victims were taken from multiple buses, and their bodies were discovered in the mountains. While no group has claimed responsibility, Baloch separatist militants have a history of similar attacks targeting people from Punjab province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quetta | Updated: 11-07-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 09:10 IST
Tragedy in Balochistan: Bus Passengers Kidnapped and Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Nine bus passengers were brutally murdered after being kidnapped in Pakistan's Balochistan province, according to officials. This heinous act occurred on Thursday evening, and the victims' bodies, showing signs of bullet wounds, were found in nearby mountains.

Despite no group having claimed responsibility for this attack, the region's history of violence by Baloch separatist militants raises suspicions. These militants have previously targeted passengers identified as being from the Punjab province.

Baloch militants, particularly the Baloch Liberation Army, have long been active in the mineral-rich Balochistan region, accusing the Pakistani authorities of exploiting local resources to benefit the Punjab province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025