Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Cross-Border Movement in Meghalaya

Two Bangladeshis along with their facilitators were apprehended in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district for entering India without valid documents, police reported on Friday. The operation also led to the arrest of two individuals who facilitated this illegal entry, as confirmed by a senior officer.

In response to a tip-off, a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Meghalaya Police intercepted a vehicle on the Mawlai bypass on its way to Guwahati. Upon inspection, the four occupants of the vehicle were detained for interrogation. The Bangladeshis were unable to produce valid documentation, leading to their arrest. They had plans to proceed to Guwahati, the officer stated.

The BSF official highlighted the operation as a testament to the effective collaboration and vigilance of the BSF and Meghalaya Police in curbing transborder crimes. Official data reveals that 78 Bangladeshis were apprehended in the first quarter of 2025 as part of efforts to enhance border security. Authorities continue to commit to enhanced surveillance and coordination in the region.

