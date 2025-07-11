Left Menu

Drone Strike Rocks Tula: Casualties and Defence Actions

A Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Tula region resulted in one civilian casualty and another injured, according to local authorities. Russian air defence units reportedly destroyed 13 drones to safeguard the region's airspace during night operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

One civilian was killed and another injured in a Ukrainian drone strike in Russia's Tula region. The attack occurred approximately 124 miles south of Moscow, reported the local governor on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry confirmed that air defence units successfully neutralized 13 drones in an overnight operation. The action was part of a concerted effort to protect the region's airspace from further incursions.

Such attacks have underscored ongoing tensions and the heightened alertness within the region, emphasizing the critical role of air defense systems in current conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

