Fake Cough Syrup Bust Exposes Drug Trade in Lucknow

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has arrested a man in Lucknow for possessing over 5,300 bottles of fake cough syrup. The syrup, mixed with banned sedatives and falsely labelled, was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has made a significant arrest in Lucknow, detaining a man involved in the illegal drug trade, officials announced on Friday. The operation led to the seizure of more than 5,300 bottles of counterfeit cough syrup from a residence in the city.

According to a senior official, the seized syrup contained banned sedatives and was mislabeled to mimic authentic products from well-known pharmaceutical companies. Deputy Narcotics Commissioner Praveen Bali disclosed that they carried out the operation based on specific intelligence, recovering a total of 5,353 bottles from the site.

The modus operandi involved adulterating the syrup with NRx medicines, including Alprazolam and Clonazepam, and falsely labeling it as Codeine Syrup. The arrested individual lacked legal documentation or licensing to distribute such products. All stock was confiscated under the NDPS Act of 1985, and investigations are continuing to identify the network behind this illicit trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

