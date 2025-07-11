Fake Cough Syrup Bust Exposes Drug Trade in Lucknow

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has made a significant arrest in Lucknow, detaining a man involved in the illegal drug trade, officials announced on Friday. The operation led to the seizure of more than 5,300 bottles of counterfeit cough syrup from a residence in the city.

According to a senior official, the seized syrup contained banned sedatives and was mislabeled to mimic authentic products from well-known pharmaceutical companies. Deputy Narcotics Commissioner Praveen Bali disclosed that they carried out the operation based on specific intelligence, recovering a total of 5,353 bottles from the site.

The modus operandi involved adulterating the syrup with NRx medicines, including Alprazolam and Clonazepam, and falsely labeling it as Codeine Syrup. The arrested individual lacked legal documentation or licensing to distribute such products. All stock was confiscated under the NDPS Act of 1985, and investigations are continuing to identify the network behind this illicit trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)