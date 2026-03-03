WeRide Halts Robotaxi Operations in Dubai
WeRide, a Chinese autonomous driving firm, has temporarily ceased its robotaxi services in Dubai. Despite the suspension in Dubai, WeRide continues its commercial and passenger robotaxi operations in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:36 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese autonomous driving company, WeRide, has announced the suspension of its robotaxi services in Dubai, according to a statement released on Tuesday.
Despite this halt, the company assures that its operations in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh remain unaffected, continuing with regular public and passenger services.
WeRide did not specify reasons for the pause in Dubai but maintains an active presence in other major cities in the region.
