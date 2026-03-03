Left Menu

WeRide Halts Robotaxi Operations in Dubai

WeRide, a Chinese autonomous driving firm, has temporarily ceased its robotaxi services in Dubai. Despite the suspension in Dubai, WeRide continues its commercial and passenger robotaxi operations in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:36 IST
WeRide Halts Robotaxi Operations in Dubai
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese autonomous driving company, WeRide, has announced the suspension of its robotaxi services in Dubai, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Despite this halt, the company assures that its operations in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh remain unaffected, continuing with regular public and passenger services.

WeRide did not specify reasons for the pause in Dubai but maintains an active presence in other major cities in the region.

TRENDING

1
IFC, Fasanara Capital Launch Fintech Strategy for MSMEs

IFC, Fasanara Capital Launch Fintech Strategy for MSMEs

 United Kingdom
2
IMF Watches Middle East Turmoil Closely

IMF Watches Middle East Turmoil Closely

 Global
3
Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Dynamics Drive Gold Market Fluctuations

Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Dynamics Drive Gold Market Fluctuations

 Global
4
Russian Forces Advance in Key Ukrainian Regions

Russian Forces Advance in Key Ukrainian Regions

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026