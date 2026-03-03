Border Tensions Rise: Israeli Incursions and Lebanese Withdrawals
Israeli forces have advanced into certain areas along the Lebanese border, a Lebanese official informed Reuters. Witnesses observed that the Lebanese army has retreated from at least seven frontline positions along the boundary in response to these movements.
Israeli troops have been making incursions in various sectors along the Lebanese border, according to an official statement given to Reuters on Tuesday.
Reports from witnesses indicate that the Lebanese military has withdrawn from at least seven forward operating posts adjacent to the border area.
This escalation adds to the complexity of the geopolitical tensions between the two nations.
