Left Menu

CBSE Exam Schedule Disrupted Amid Middle East Conflict

The CBSE has postponed class 10 and 12 exams in the Middle East due to escalating Iran-Israel conflict. Exams scheduled on March 5 and 6 are affected. The decision follows Iranian Supreme Leader's death. New dates will be announced later as the situation evolves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:36 IST
CBSE Exam Schedule Disrupted Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has delayed class 10 and 12 board examinations in the Middle East, initially set for March 5 and 6, due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. Affected countries include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that new dates for the exams will be announced in due course, with the situation under further review on March 5. This decision follows an earlier postponement of exams scheduled for March 2 in the same region.

The postponement comes amid heightened tensions following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an attack orchestrated by Israel and the United States. Intervention by US President Donald Trump indicates continued military actions throughout the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC, Fasanara Capital Launch Fintech Strategy for MSMEs

IFC, Fasanara Capital Launch Fintech Strategy for MSMEs

 United Kingdom
2
IMF Watches Middle East Turmoil Closely

IMF Watches Middle East Turmoil Closely

 Global
3
Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Dynamics Drive Gold Market Fluctuations

Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Dynamics Drive Gold Market Fluctuations

 Global
4
Russian Forces Advance in Key Ukrainian Regions

Russian Forces Advance in Key Ukrainian Regions

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026