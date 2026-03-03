CBSE Exam Schedule Disrupted Amid Middle East Conflict

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has delayed class 10 and 12 board examinations in the Middle East, initially set for March 5 and 6, due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. Affected countries include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that new dates for the exams will be announced in due course, with the situation under further review on March 5. This decision follows an earlier postponement of exams scheduled for March 2 in the same region.

The postponement comes amid heightened tensions following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an attack orchestrated by Israel and the United States. Intervention by US President Donald Trump indicates continued military actions throughout the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)