Decades on the Run: Tamil Nadu ATS's High-Stakes Terror Suspect Arrests

Tamil Nadu's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested three terror suspects, Abubacker Siddique, Mohammed Ali, and Sadiq alias Tailor Raja, after extensive operations with police from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The suspects are involved in past major bombings. Confirmed identities quickly, ATS investigates further connections and possible foreign links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 11:32 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Tamil Nadu's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has apprehended three terror suspects following extensive operations conducted in collaboration with police forces in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The suspects, identified as Abubacker Siddique, Mohammed Ali, and Sadiq alias Tailor Raja, were captured after nearly three decades of evading law enforcement.

The meticulous operations, codenamed 'Aram' and 'Agazhi', aimed at apprehending individuals linked to grave incidents, including the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts and the 2013 Malleswaram bombings. Direct involvement from police in multiple states underscores the coordinated effort essential in this high-stakes mission.

Despite their long-standing evasion, the identities of Siddique, Ali, and Sadiq – involved in various professions to maintain anonymity – were verified within 24 hours of detention. While two are not connected to banned outfits, Sadiq's links to the proscribed Al-Umma group are under investigation. Further inquiries continue to trace their activities and potential international ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

